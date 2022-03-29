They say America runs on Dunkin', and that's true.

But, Jersey really runs on Dunkin'. Maybe that's why The Garden State is getting the first new Dunkin' restaurant that will change the way you drink coffee?

What is so special about this Dunkin'? It's a 'digital-only location.'

The new location will offer the drinks and good eats that we've all come to love, but the counter that we are all used to is being replaced.

They will be replaced with "digital kiosks" where customers will be able to place an order and customize it any way they like and then pay for it using a debit, credit, or gift card. Pretty cool, right? It gets better.

If customers place an order and pay for it on the Dunkin' app, they can walk right into the store, pick up their drink and be on their way.

There will be a section of the store that is dedicated to contactless pick-ups. Walk-in and walkout.

There will also be a drive-thru at this Dunkin' that will make getting caffeinated quickly a snap.

Instead of the regular single drive-thru lane, this new Dunkin' will have a dual drive-thru and according to a press release, this will allow Dunkin' to serve more than twice the cars per hour compared to a single drive-thru lane.

What about employees? Even though the customer will be in the driver's seat almost all of the process, this new Dunkin' will still employ the same number of employees as a regular Dunkin' location.

Because guests are in control of the ordering experience, the on-site crew can focus on fulfilling orders with heightened speed and accuracy to offer a superior restaurant experience and keep on-the-go guests runnin’ through the day.

The very first Dunkin 2.0 is set to open Saturday, May 7, and will be located at 1490 Haddonfield Berlin Road in Cherry Hill.

If this is the future of Dunkin', I'm all about it.