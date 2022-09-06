‘Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party’ Is Coming the Cure Insurance Arena & We Have Your Way In!

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to Trenton for the first time ever this February!

Tickets go on sale Friday (September 9) at 10 am, but we've got an EXCLUSIVE presale code posted below just for listening to 94.5 PST!

There are four shows (running February 10-12, 2023), visit their website for show times and details. And you can even enter to win tickets right now (keep scrolling).

Fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the DARK! This one-of-a-kind show will visit the CURE Insurance Arena for four epic performances! Tickets and event information are available at www.hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com or at cureinsurancearena.com.

Plus, on THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 (starting at 10 am), you can use this EXCLUSIVE presale code to buy your tickets before anyone else (valid for the show on Friday, February 10)!

Click here and enter the code: PST at checkout.

You can also win a four-pack of tickets right now on the PST app. Just enter below:



The contest runs through September 17, 2022. 94.5 PST's standard contest rules apply.

