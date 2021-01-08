Haven’t Gotten Your 2nd Stimulus Check? Here’s 5 Reasons Why

I know I'm not the only one who has been refreshing my bank account every hour since last week waiting on that stimulus check to hit. I know I am eligible for one, I released one the first round back in April, so what's the problem? So after doing some research, stalking the IRS website and being on hold with them for hours only for no one to answer, I finally figured out where my stimmy is. The fact of the matter is, IT AIN'T COMING. If you go to the IRS website, plug in the necessary information and your second stimulus status comes up as "Not Available" chances are you aren't getting one either, or there has been some holdup. There could be a numerous reasons why, so here are some of them.