How Much Snow Is Out There (So Far)?

The snow started piling up Sunday afternoon, and 94.5 PST’s Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrows says we still have a long way to go through the storm. He says it’ll “pile-up” for much of the day on Monday. Read his latest forecast here.

But how much is on the ground so far? In parts of Mercer County, it’s over half a foot of snow (with Ewing reporting 6.5” so far). Meanwhile, totals are a little less in Philadelphia so far (around 3"), where more mixing was reported overnight.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the latest reported snow totals, from the National Weather Service (as of 10:15 am):

NEW JERSEY

MERCER COUNTY:

Ewing - 6.5” of snow

Robbinsville - 4” of snow

Near North Princeton: 5.5” of Snow

BURLINGTON COUNTY:

Florence - 5.8” of snow

MIDDLESEX COUNTY:

Perth Amboy: 7.0” of Snow

Edison: 5.0” of Snow

MONMOUTH COUNTY:

Manalapan - 7.5” of snow

Freehold - 5.7” of snow

PENNSYLVANIA:

BUCKS COUNTY:

Bensalem - 4.5” of snow

Doylestown - 4.0” of snow

PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT: 3.2”