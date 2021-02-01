How Much Snow Is Out There (So Far)?
The snow started piling up Sunday afternoon, and 94.5 PST’s Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrows says we still have a long way to go through the storm. He says it’ll “pile-up” for much of the day on Monday. Read his latest forecast here.
But how much is on the ground so far? In parts of Mercer County, it’s over half a foot of snow (with Ewing reporting 6.5” so far). Meanwhile, totals are a little less in Philadelphia so far (around 3"), where more mixing was reported overnight.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the latest reported snow totals, from the National Weather Service (as of 10:15 am):
NEW JERSEY
MERCER COUNTY:
Ewing - 6.5” of snow
Robbinsville - 4” of snow
Near North Princeton: 5.5” of Snow
BURLINGTON COUNTY:
Florence - 5.8” of snow
MIDDLESEX COUNTY:
Perth Amboy: 7.0” of Snow
Edison: 5.0” of Snow
MONMOUTH COUNTY:
Manalapan - 7.5” of snow
Freehold - 5.7” of snow
PENNSYLVANIA:
BUCKS COUNTY:
Bensalem - 4.5” of snow
Doylestown - 4.0” of snow
PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT: 3.2”