The $300 Mistake You May Be Making in Philly During a Snowstorm

Well Philly, we finally broke the snow drought!

After roughly two years without measurable snow in Philadelphia, the city got approximately 3 inches, layering the streets and sidewalks with the snow most of us wished for!

But with snow comes responsibilities - for all of us!

City officials are reminding residents about snow maintenance tasks in Philly that people keep forgetting about - or didn't even know about in the first place!

Now that we're in the thick of winter with more snow to come in the future, you're going to want to avoid these mistakes to avoid a pretty hefty fine!

In the event of a snowstorm, The Philaldelphia Streets Department has issued a list of reminders.

Shovel your Sidewalk

When you get out to shovel your sidewalk in Philly, here are some things you need to know.

How am I supposed to shovel my sidewalk?

Shovel a path in your sidewalk that's at least 3 feet wide.

How Long Do I Have to Shovel My Sidewalk?

Shovel your sidewalk within 6 hours of the end of the storm. Leaves you plenty of time to admire its beauty first. But then it's time to throw your snow boots on and grab the shovel.

What's the Fine for Not Shoveling My Sidewalk?

You must pile the snow on the curbside beside the street. If you dump snow on the street, you could be fined between $50 - $300.

It looks like more snow could well be on its way before winter is over! Keep this is mind the next time we get a snow storm!

