This weekend is the official start of the 2021 season at the beach. It feels like we've been waiting for summer days and nights to come back FOREVER. Well, they're finally here, so it's time to get in your bathing suit and hit the sand!

Get our free mobile app

Make sure you've purchased your beach tags first. If you're a local South Jersey resident, your prime time is local summer; no beach tags necessary. However, if you're a beach baby like me, you're not waiting until September to put your toes in the sand. Not to quote Snooki from 'Jersey Shore', but I've been asking myself "Where's the beach?" for MONTHS now.

I'm partial to South Jersey's free beaches, especially Corson's Inlet State Park at the end of Ocean City, but occasionally I do find myself at a different spot where I need to purchase a beach tag for the day.

To make sure you're prepared, here's a list of beach tag prices starting with Brigantine, going all the way down the coast through Cape May Point.