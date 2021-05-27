How Much You’ll Pay For Beach Tags From Brigantine to Cape May Point
This weekend is the official start of the 2021 season at the beach. It feels like we've been waiting for summer days and nights to come back FOREVER. Well, they're finally here, so it's time to get in your bathing suit and hit the sand!
Make sure you've purchased your beach tags first. If you're a local South Jersey resident, your prime time is local summer; no beach tags necessary. However, if you're a beach baby like me, you're not waiting until September to put your toes in the sand. Not to quote Snooki from 'Jersey Shore', but I've been asking myself "Where's the beach?" for MONTHS now.
I'm partial to South Jersey's free beaches, especially Corson's Inlet State Park at the end of Ocean City, but occasionally I do find myself at a different spot where I need to purchase a beach tag for the day.
To make sure you're prepared, here's a list of beach tag prices starting with Brigantine, going all the way down the coast through Cape May Point.
- 1
BrigantineAtlantic County
- Seasonal: $25
- Weekly: $15
- Daily: $10
- Seniors: If seniors 60-64 wish to purchase a tag, they can do so for $8 before June 1st. Seniors over the age of 65 are free!
- Veterans are free.
- 2
Atlantic CityAtlantic County
- Free, no tags required.
- 3
VentnorAtlantic County
- Seasonal: $20 (If purchased before June, it's just $10 for the season)
- Weekly: N/A
- Daily: N/A
- Seniors: $3.50 for seniors over the age of 65 if purchased before June.
**Margate beach tags will be accepted
- 4
MargateAtlantic County
- The same prices apply to Margate as in Ventnor
- 5
LongportAtlantic County
- Seasonal: $30 ($15 if bought by 6/19)
- Seniors: $10 ($5 if bought by 6/19 for seniors 65 and older)
- 6
Ocean CityCape May County
- Seasonal: $25
- Weekly: $10
- Daily: $5
-Children 11 and under & veterans are free
- 7
Corson's InletCape May County
- Free admission
- 8
StrathmereCape May County
- Free
- 9
Sea Isle CityCape May County
- Seasonal: $25
- Weekly: $10
- Daily: $5
- Veterans are free
- Free on Wednesdays
- 10
AvalonCape May County
- Seasonal: $30
- Weekly: $13
- Daily: $6
- Veterans are free
**Stone Harbor beach tags also applicable
- 11
Stone HarborCape May County
- Seasonal: $30
- Weekly: $13
- Daily: $6
- Veterans are free
**Avalon beach tags also applicable
- 12
North WildwoodCape May County
- Free to all
- 13
WildwoodCape May County
- Free to all
- 14
Wildwood CrestCape May County
- Free to all
- 15
Cape MayCape May County
- Seasonal: $30
- Weekly: $20
- 3-Day Tag: $15
- Daily: $8
- Veterans & children 11 and under are free
- 16
Cape May PointCape May County
- Seasonal: $40 ($33 if bought before 6/1)
- Weekly: $25
- Daily: $10
- Veterans & children 11 and under are free