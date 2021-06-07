Broadway in New York City may not be re-opening until September of 2021, but I think I have a pretty good replacement to hold you over until then.

The Borough of Seaside Heights has just recently announced:

The Broadway Meets the Beach Concert Series

With this series, you will get to see a variety of popular Broadway shows...on the beach...for FREE!

I know....AHHH!!

“Broadway has been closed for over a year, so we rolled up our sleeves and have created three amazing live shows to bring Broadway to the beautiful Shore again ... for free! After the cancellation of all shows last year, we are so excited to once again celebrate the Shore and all it has to offer by bringing such amazing Broadway talent and music to the boardwalk in Seaside Heights,” said producers, Joseph John Brunetti and Dee Pellegrino.

All three shows will kick off at 7:00 PM at the Carousel Pavilion which can be found at Boardwalk and Carteret Avenue in Seaside Heights.

According to APP.com, "performers featured in the series come from Broadway's 'Rock of Ages,' 'Aladdin,' 'The Producers,' 'Chicago,' 'Young Frankenstein,' 'Kinky Boots,' 'Mamma Mia,' 'A Bronx Tale,' 'Les Miserables' and more."

Here is the lineup:

July 16: Maroulis, Korie Lee Blossey, Jackie Nuzzo, opera singers Josh LeRose and Theresa Carlomagno, Rugburn, The Studio Group

Aug. 13: Maroulis, Jim Borstelmann, Jen Perry, Blossey, Nuzzo, LeRose, Carlomagno, Kick Performing Arts

Aug. 27: Maroulis, Lucia Giannetta, Blossey, Nuzzo, LeRose, Carlomagno, Rugburn, Donovan Catholic High School Choir

“The Broadway Meets the Beach shows are some of my favorite shows of the season," said Mayor Anthony Vaz. "Having such incredible talent right here in Seaside Heights is something we are thrilled to offer to our visitors for free.”

These events will also have prizes to be given away and "surprise guests!" Oh I wonder who they could be!

If you have any questions or concerned, email info@broadwaymeetsthebeach.com.

You can also take a look at APP.com for more information.