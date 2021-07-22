46th Annual Monmouth County Fair: What To Know Before You Go This Weekend

Trying to find something to do this weekend? The 46th Annual Monmouth County Fair may be where the fun is at for you this weekend.

Here are a few things you should know before making your way to the 46th Annual Monmouth County Fair this weekend.

The 46th Annual Monmouth County Fair will be open Friday, July 23 from 4 to 11 pm, Saturday, July 24 from 11 am to 11 pm, and Sunday, July 25 from 11 am to 6 pm. The fun will be held at the East Freehold Showgrounds.

Pig Races

First off, one thing you have to experience is the pig races. You can not leave the 46th Annual Monmouth County Fair without cheering for the pigs. Trust me it's a ton of fun.

Credit:

Mark Wilson / Staff - Getty Images

Food Vendors

You can’t go wrong with some fair food. Why not just bring the whole family and have either lunch or dinner there.

Coast-to-Coast

Rides

Festival rides are always a good time. The lines can be a little overwhelming at times but always worth it.

Credt: Getty Images / Stringer

Special Shows

Those people doing those motorcycle stunts are amazing. You will be able to catch some of that fun at the 46th annual Monmouth County Fair.

Credit: David McNew / Staff - Getty Images

Live Music

If you just want to go for the live music you can do that also. Bands will be performing at the 46th Annual Monmouth County Fair.

Photo by Anthony Da Cruz on Unsplash

You can definitely have a ton of fun at the 46th Annual Monmouth County Fair with a ton of family and kid friendly activities.

NOTE: 94.5 PST is not associated with this event in an official capacity. Please contact the event organizers directly for more details.