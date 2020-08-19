How To Get The Discontinued Pokemon Go Frap At Starbucks

You remember the Unicorn Frap, Birthday Cake Frap, and so many other secret menu items on the Starbucks menu. With all the flavors and TikTok creations people are making, it’s sparked some interest in past secret menu items. Here’s a blast from the past secret menu item: the Pokemon Go Frappuccino. According to Sam The Barista on TikTok, we can get the 2016 drink anytime we want. And here’s how to order it!

It is a Vanilla Bean frap with raspberry syrup, blackberries, and whipped cream. Our resident barista says that if you want it to taste like a milkshake, add some heavy cream to it and you’ll be good to go.

Some baristas aren’t as nice as Sam though. Someone said a barista told them they don’t make the drink anymore which is just plain crazy. Sam however is not that kind of employee. His TikTok shows that the nicer you are to your barista and if you have the ingredients needed, you can get any secret menu drink known to man. Sam’s account has all the drinks from the secret menu that are perfect for your summer Instagram feed.

Back to the secret menu, another infamous frap making a comeback is the Chewbaca frap for “Star Wars” fans. You get a Mocha Cookie Crumble frap with caramel drizzle, whipped cream, and cookie crumbles to top it. For your fall enjoyment, get the Pumpkin Spice Birthday Cake latte.

Check out Sam’s TikTok for your Starbucks hacks and secret menu items!