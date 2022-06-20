How To Score Free Wawa on Wawa Hoagie Day

It’s about that time of the year again! Hoagiefest is back and I think it’s honestly better than Christmas! If you don’t know what Hoagiefest is, it’s time for big discounts on hoagies at Wawa.

It was announced that Hoagiefest is starting on June 23rd this year and is wrapping up on August 24.

Two months of discounted Wawa sounds like the perfect addition to summer if you ask me! Another awesome deal Wawa has is that on June 29, which is free hoagie day, Wawa is offering free hoagies in Philadelphia, PA that you could get your hands on for the start of Hoagiefest.

It’s said there are going to be 7 tons of FREE Wawa Hoagies being served during the day and over 30,000 free hoagies will be donated to support local community heroes. In NJ and Philly, Hoagiesfest is like a national holiday, so it’s only right to celebrate.

The details we know are below.

Where can you get free hoagies at Wawa on Wawa Hoagie Day?

If you’re from the Philadelphia area, you can go to Independence Mall in Old City at 12 pm to get your hands on a free Wawa hoagie as part of the celebration of Wawa Hoagie Day. Also, more than 960 other Wawa locations will be joining in on the festivities.

What is Wawa Hoagie Day?

Wawa is putting on a festival called Wawa Welcome America which is a festival in Philadelphia, PA. There are two weeks of planned events starting on June 19 and ending on July 4, and June 29 is Wawa’s “historic hoagie day".

What is Wawa Welcome America?

It’s a celebration hosted by Wawa all leading up to the 4th of July. There are lots of events that are planned like firework displays, block parties, a parade, and even performances by different artists.

The next two weeks are packed with fun to celebrate freedom and liberty. A lot of the events are free and worth checking out, with a Wawa Hoagie in hand!

