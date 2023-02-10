Popular Comfort Food Chain Reopens In Howell, NJ After Being Closed Last Year

In the famous words of Arnold Schwarzenegger's famous Terminator: I'll Be Back.

At least that's what one very popular restaurant in Howell can say now that they've reopened since being shut down last year.

Technically, the restaurant was served a warrant of removal and had to vacate the premises within three business days.

It seems like the restaurant was evicted, in other terms.

However, just under a year later, it looks like the fast causal chain was able to work it out and appears to be open for business again.

And that's a plus because there are only three of these restaurants near the Jersey Shore, including this one that just reopened.

It may be a fast-casual chain, but they do serve really good food, it's one of my wife's favorites.

It's the type of restaurant that's known for serving up home-style cooking, like rotisserie chicken, mac and cheese, green beans, mashed potatoes, and pot-pie.

What Fast Casual Restaurant In Howell, NJ Has Finally Reopened?

The fast-casual restaurant used to be all over but has dwindled over the years which is a shame because as far as fast food goes, this place is one of the best.

There used to be locations in Brick and Middletown as well, but those have both closed in the past couple of years.

Fortunately, though, the location off Route 9 in Howell is now back up and ready to serve the community!

According to APP, the Boston Market in the Aldrich Plaza in Howell is open and offering both online ordering as well as in-person dining.

If you want to stop in for lunch today Aldrich Plaza is at 4159-Route 9 in Howell.

Personally, if you want really good rotisserie chicken Costco or Acme is the way to go, but Boston's mac and cheese is pretty good.

Maybe barbecue's more your thing though.

