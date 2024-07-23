Sam’s Club Is Making Major Changes That Will Affect Its PA Members

Sam’s Club members in Pennsylvania need to be on the lookout for some major changes coming to the store in the near future. Across the state of Pennsylvania, there are 24 Sam’s Club locations and people in our area really tend to love it.

You can find just about every food item you could need in bulk at Sam’s Club along with prepared food, furniture, and appliances as well.

We’ve heard news that a lot of companies will be making major changes in the future like Costco, Olive Garden, and more.

Now, it’s Sam’s Club’s turn to share their list of changes that will affect shoppers across the country, including shoppers in Pennsylvania. According to WBRC.com, Sam’s Club has quietly made changes to its membership agreement, and the following things have been listed as changes for members;

“-Members will have to pay an additional $60 a year for a premium membership if they want early access to stores from 8 am to 10 am.” - via WBRC.com

Another thing that will be changing in stores is that to get free shipping on items, you must make a purchase of at least $50.

Before this rule, you could get free shipping on pretty much any item you ordered.

You can check out the full list of Sam’s Club memberships on their site here and see which of the following is the best fit for you and your family.

You may not be affected by these changes during every trip to Sam's Club, but if you're a membership owner, you should be aware.

