Huge Arcade in Atlantic City Opening in May

6abc says, a huge arcade is opening in Atlantic City in May. The Lucky Snake Arcade & Sports Bar will be located inside the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City and apparently will be New Jersey's biggest arcade. The arcade is family friendly according to The Press of Atlantic City and will have lots of arcade games and even mini golf. There will also be a sports bar located inside with lots of tvs and food and drinks. The owner of Showboat Hotel Bart Blatstein is very excited for The Lucky Snake Arcade & Sports Bar to open up since there is nothing like it in Atlantic City and knows that activities to do with kids are extremely limited. The arcade will officially open on May 15th and there are about 100 job opportunities for those looking.

The Lucky Snake Arcade Facebook

I am very excited for this arcade to open. My Dad lives about 20-30 minutes from Atlantic City, so to know that something is opening up that is something other than a casino is exciting. There are no arcades and there aren't many sports bars in Atlantic City either. This will be a nice option to do something else. My husband will gamble if we are down in Atlantic City, but I'm always the one at the bar or in the club dancing. There were a few nights we went down to Atlantic City and he stayed up all night. He's that type of guy that can do that, where I would be falling asleep at the roulette table. I can see myself hanging out at the Lucky Snake playing arcade games and hanging out at the sports bar too.