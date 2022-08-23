Huge LEGO show is coming to New Jersey
The number one touring LEGO event in America is making a return to New Jersey.
Brick Fest Live will come to the Meadowlands on Dec. 3-4 but pre-sale registration for tickets is going on now.
The festival celebrates all things LEGO with stage shows, interactive exhibits, vendors, and, of course, LEGO builders.
While amazing exhibits are a big draw, don’t worry, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to build your own!
The R2-D2 LEGO set — even bigger than this one.
Build LEGO sets, you will.
The LEGObot will be roaming around.
Some of your favorite characters will be there (in LEGO form, of course)
Each show is different and is geared toward the individual towns where the tour stops
In case you’re wondering what to get me for my birthday, a LEGO Stewie would be awesome!
Some of the towns are pretty intricate.
There will be plenty of LEGO merchandise for sale, including figurines.
Tell me that a life size LEGO Darth Vader isn’t incredible.
Brick Fest was in Edison in April and will be making a return to the Garden State in Secaucus in Dec. Between the interactive exhibits, stage shows, and building exhibitions, don’t worry, there will be ample opportunity to purchase more LEGOs. I mean a LOT of LEGOs and LEGO sets on sale.
