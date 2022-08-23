I took a trip into The Upside Down and was not disappointed.

Recently, I told you about a Stranger Things Experience coming to Brooklyn. My friend and I decided to check it out this past weekend; needless to say, things got strange to say the least!

The Stranger Things Experience is a two-part interactive event. You're immersed in a story from the moment you arrive at "Hawkins Lab." Visitors are told they're going to be part of a sleep study, but real Stranger Things fans know nothing goes as planned in the town of Hawkins.

I don't want to spoil too much about the interactive portion of the experience, but I will say you get to unlock your own powers to help Eleven, Max, Dustin, Erica, Mike, Will, and Lucas out of a situation. You may even encounter a Demogorgon (or many Demogorgons) and find your own way into The Upside Down!

My friend and I felt like we were on an episode of Stranger Things!

Once you've survived The Upside Down, you'll enjoy yourself at the 80s Mix Tape Pop Up. We got to check out and take pictures at recreations of many of the show's iconic settings, like The Byers Living Room, The Palace Arcade, Surfer Boy Pizza, Scoops Ahoy, and Rink-O-Mania. There was also a photo-op with a tribute to Eddie Munson and a life-sized Demogorgon!

A trip to The Upside Bar was a must. I got the Yuri Gonna Love This drink which included peanut butter whiskey, cold brew, and peanut butter candy. My friend got The Upside Down drink. Food from the show like Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream, Surfer Boy Pizza, and (chicken and) Eggo Waffles were also available for purchase.

Where is the Stranger Things Experience?

The Stranger Things Experience has locations in London, San Francisco, and Brooklyn, where I attended. The Brooklyn location is at Duggal Greenhouse: 63 Flushing Ave, Building 268 in Brooklyn, NY. It was about an hour and a half - 2-hour drive for us.

Is the Stranger Things Experience a limited-time-only event?

Yes. According to the website, The Stranger Things Experience will only be in Brooklyn until September 4th, but it will travel to other cities.

How much are tickets for The Stranger Things Experience?

There are standard and VIP ticket options ranging from $64.50 - $129 for adults, and $48 - $96.80 for children ages 5 - 17. Children ages 5 and under are not allowed at the event.

Is there parking at the Stranger Things Experience?

While there is no parking once you're in the Navy Yard, the website says there is public street parking. My Dad dropped my friend and me off and spent the day in Brooklyn, which worked out. There were also signs posted for Rideshare drop-off, which is another good option.

Are you up for the challenge to save Max, Eleven, and the rest of the Stranger Things gang?

Inside The Stranger Things Experience in Brooklyn, NY

