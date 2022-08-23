Ok coffee-philes! Get excited.

I'm not exaggerating when I say I probably drink more iced coffee than water, as terrible as that is! And as happy as I am with a basic cup o' joe to-go from Wawa or Starbucks, there's no denying the satisfaction of sitting in a cozy coffee shop, enjoying a cup of brewed cappucino, latte, espresso properly. It just hits different.

Tasting Table, an online site that delves into everything food, drink, recipes, and culture, just recently compiled a list of The Best Coffee Shops in Every State. And good news for Central Jersey!! The best one in Jersey is in Mercer County!

Congrats to Grover's Mill Coffee House in West Windsor Township, the BEST coffee shop in New Jersey!

Located at 295 Princeton Hightstown Road, this woman-owned and operated java spot is so niche´, themed around the War of the Worlds "invasion" on the radio in 1938.

"Kitsch aside, you'll also find some fantastic and hard-to-find beans here, like Dominican Red Honey coffee, along with a menu boasting unusual options like elk chili, pheasant and wild rice soup, and espresso venison stew." - Tasting Table

How satisfying does this espresso look?? Yummm.

Not gonna lie, I am so tempted to try their line of CBD-infused specialty coffee

Aside from coffee, they also have freshly baked goodies and pastries!

Check out their Instagram page @groversmillcoffee!

Have you ever been to Grover's Mill Coffee before? Don't be shy to tell us your verdict, or even drop some other amazing New Jersey coffee shop recommendations!

