When's the last time you somebody naked? Other than yourself or your spouse, that is. Okay, maybe it was the last time you were in a locker room, or saw somebody streaking across a football field! We're not talking about that.

Yep, we're talking nudist communities! Which are pretty much like your everyday, regular clubs and resorts - only clothes are optional!

Close up of young woman taking off her bra at nude beach. Concept of sunbathing naked on the sandy ocean beach. Naturalist lifestyle.

Personally, I wouldn't have guessed there were many, if not, any nudist groups/communities in New Jersey, but I was wrong!

I have trouble enough changing in the locker room at the gym (in my working out days), so I have a feeling I would be a blushing mess, constantly avoiding eye contact if I ever ventured into one of these areas! But I totally see the appeal! The feeling of freedom to be yourself while being in-tune with nature and your own body must feel so liberating.

So if you've ever been curious about dipping your toe (and other body parts) into a nudist group/club/community, these would be a promising place to start! So let's bare everything and dive in!

Believe it or not, this place is America's OLDEST naturist community! Right here in New Jersey! Established in 1932, this is a members-only community nicely situated on 36 acres of lush greenery. You can enjoy activities like swimming, petanque, shuffleboard, pop tennis, volleyball and more. And their recration clubhouse has a pool table, poker table, foosball, dart board, a a big screen television and free WiFi.

This nudist community is also one of the oldest of its kind in the United States! Their amenities include, a swimming pool, volleyball, badminton, shuffleboard, a recreation hall, cabins, and there's also a trailer and camp site.

Google Maps

This family-oriented naturist club in North Jersey is situated on 145 acres of woodland at a gorgeous spring-fed lake!

Gunnison Beach, Middletown NJ

Nude Beach Sign

This is New Jersey's only clothing-optional beach. If you want try baring it all for the first time, this could be a good place to start during the summer!

