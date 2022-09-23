Any diehard Lego fans in your home? If so, get ready for Brick Fest Live coming to New Jersey for two days only in December.

I saw the details on the Only in Your State website and for Lego lovers, this is a dream come true.

It's happening at the Meadowlands Exposition Center on Saturday and Sunday, December 3rd and 4th.

It's the country's biggest Lego event. It's going to be a ton of fun for all ages.

Looking for some new ideas? There will be huge, amazing Lego creations on display, hands-on Lego experiences, photo ops, a play area and more.

You'll get to watch expert builders do their thing and visit with vendors who may have just the pieces you've been looking for to create your own Lego masterpieces at home.

I remember my son being way into Legos when he was little. There were Legos all over our house. We kept having to buy more because once he'd create something cool, he didn't want to take it apart. Lol.

The timing of Brick Fest Live is great for you to do some holiday shopping for the Lego creator in your life. You'll be able to find unique Lego products too.

You'll need tickets to Brick Fest Live. I just checked out the website and it looks like the past events have sold out, so I wouldn't wait. Click here for tickets. The pre-sale just opened today (Friday, September 23rd).

The Meadowlands Expo Center is located at 355 Plaza Drive in Secaucus, NJ.

