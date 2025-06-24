First responders are on the scene of a very serious crash on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia this afternoon. And it’s causing very hefty delays.

Car Overturns On I-95 in Northeast Philly

Reports say that a car has overturned on a busy stretch of I-95 in the Northeast section of the City of Philadelphia. The crash reportedly happened near Academy Road just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon (June 24).

Helicopter footage from area TV stations including NBC 10 have shown the car overturned on the highway and quite a few first responders on the scene as the cleanup begins. In fact, we saw at least a dozen firefighters surrounding the car which is sitting on its roof on the highway.

Massive Traffic Delays Reported On I-95 Following Tuesday Afternoon Crash

Meanwhile, as you can probably imagine: this crash is causing very serious delays for the afternoon rush hour out of the city.

As of 4 pm, delays are over 45 minutes with only about one lane of traffic getting by intermittently in the area.

Give yourself extra time if you’re going to be heading out of Philly this afternoon and into lower Bucks County as delays could continue to grow before getting better this evening.

