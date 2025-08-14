If you're traveling in or out of Philadelphia tonight on I-95, plan on pretty hefty delays. We've just learned about a pretty serious accident on I-95.

Here's what we know (as of 5:15 p.m.) on Thursday evening:

Accident Causes Delays on I-95 Near Philly

An accident was reported around 4:00 p.m. on the northbound side of I-95 in Philadelphia near the Commodore Barry Bridge. Helicopter footage from TV stations (including Philadelphia's NBC10) showed a large police presence on the scene of the crash.

Police Chase Leads to Crash on I-95

It's now been confirmed that the accident stems from a police chase that started in Delaware before crossing the state line into Pennsylvania. Officers say they spotted a vehicle that they recognized from other incidents this week. The driver crashed into two Wilmington police cars before being chased by Delaware State Troopers.

The car ultimately crashed into a median near the Commodore Barry Bridge, reports say. The driver and passenger were both taken into custody.

Delays Remain on I-95 Near Commodore Barry Bridge

Unfortunately, the incident has resulted in a nearly 3 mile backup in the area as the cleanup and investigation continues.

Of course, it's during the busy afternoon commute when traffic is typically pretty heavy out of Center City.

It's unclear how long it will take for traffic clear up in the area.

