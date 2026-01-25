School Closed! School Closings for Eastern Pa & Central Jersey on January 26, 2026
A winter storm is bringing our area the biggest snowfall we've seen in several years on Sunday. The storm is expected to dump as much as 10" of snow in parts of our area before mixing with (and changing over) to sleet, especially to our south and east. All of this combined, however, will make for a very messy few days on the roads.
And, yes, because of the forecast, we're already seeing a GROWING list of school closings and delays across our area as result for Monday. In Pennsylvania, we've seen closings in Philadelphia, and in New Jersey we've seen closings in Camden County. It's not surprising. In fact, by last Friday we saw some schools (including Philadelphia) announcing they'd be closed on Monday. That was a full 72 hours before the Monday school day.
94.5 PST’s Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is tracking the storm where he says the worst of the storm will taper off very late Sunday evening.
Here's the latest list of school closings (as of 12 noon on Sunday, January 25, 2026):
Philadelphia, PA School Closings for January 26, 2026
- Philadelphia Public Schools - Closed
- Philadelphia Archdiocesan Schools - Flexible Instruction
Bucks County, PA School Closings for January 26, 2026
- Bensalem School District - Closed
- Bristol Borough School District - Remote Learning Day
- Bristol Township School District - Closed
- Centennial School District - Closed
- Council Rock School District - Closed
- Morrisville Schools - Remote Learning Day
- Neshaminy School District - Closed
- New Hope-Solebury School District - Closed
- Palisades School District - Closed
- Pennridge School District - Closed
- Pennsbury School District - Remote Learning Day
- Quakertown School District - Closed
Camden County, NJ School Closings for January 26, 2026
- Camden City School District- Closed
- St. Cecilia School - Closed
- Winslow Township Schools - Closed
Gloucester County, NJ School Closings for January 26, 2026
- More schools will be added to this list.
Montgomery County, PA School Closings for January 26, 2026
- Abington School District - Closed
- Cheltenham Township School District - Closed
- Hatboro-Horsham School District - Closed
- Jenkintown Schools - Closed
- Lower Merion School District - Closed
- Lower Moreland Schools - Closed
- Upper Dublin Schools - Closed
Burlington County, NJ School Closings for January 26, 2026
- Bordentown Schools - Closed
- Chesterfield School District - Closed
- Medford Lakes School District - Closed
- Mount Holly Schools - Closed
- Mount Laurel Schools - Closed
- Tabernacle Township School District - Closed
Mercer County, NJ School Closings for January 26, 2026
- East Windsor Schools - Closed
- Ewing Schools - Closed
- Hamilton Township Schools - Closed
- Princeton Public Schools - Closed
- Robbinsville Schools - Closed
- Trenton Public Schools - Closed
- West Windsor-Plainsboro Schools - Closed
This list will be updated as more are announced.
