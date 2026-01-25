A winter storm is bringing our area the biggest snowfall we've seen in several years on Sunday. The storm is expected to dump as much as 10" of snow in parts of our area before mixing with (and changing over) to sleet, especially to our south and east. All of this combined, however, will make for a very messy few days on the roads.

And, yes, because of the forecast, we're already seeing a GROWING list of school closings and delays across our area as result for Monday. In Pennsylvania, we've seen closings in Philadelphia, and in New Jersey we've seen closings in Camden County. It's not surprising. In fact, by last Friday we saw some schools (including Philadelphia) announcing they'd be closed on Monday. That was a full 72 hours before the Monday school day.

94.5 PST’s Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is tracking the storm where he says the worst of the storm will taper off very late Sunday evening.

Here's the latest list of school closings (as of 12 noon on Sunday, January 25, 2026):

Philadelphia, PA School Closings for January 26, 2026

Philadelphia Public Schools - Closed

Philadelphia Archdiocesan Schools - Flexible Instruction

Bucks County, PA School Closings for January 26, 2026

Bensalem School District - Closed

Bristol Borough School District - Remote Learning Day

Bristol Township School District - Closed

Centennial School District - Closed

Council Rock School District - Closed

Morrisville Schools - Remote Learning Day

Neshaminy School District - Closed

New Hope-Solebury School District - Closed

Palisades School District - Closed

Pennridge School District - Closed

Pennsbury School District - Remote Learning Day

Quakertown School District - Closed

Camden County, NJ School Closings for January 26, 2026

Camden City School District- Closed

St. Cecilia School - Closed

Winslow Township Schools - Closed

Gloucester County, NJ School Closings for January 26, 2026

Montgomery County, PA School Closings for January 26, 2026

Abington School District - Closed

Cheltenham Township School District - Closed

Hatboro-Horsham School District - Closed

Jenkintown Schools - Closed

Lower Merion School District - Closed

Lower Moreland Schools - Closed

Upper Dublin Schools - Closed

Burlington County, NJ School Closings for January 26, 2026

Bordentown Schools - Closed

Chesterfield School District - Closed

Medford Lakes School District - Closed

Mount Holly Schools - Closed

Mount Laurel Schools - Closed

Tabernacle Township School District - Closed

Mercer County, NJ School Closings for January 26, 2026

East Windsor Schools - Closed

Ewing Schools - Closed

Hamilton Township Schools - Closed

Princeton Public Schools - Closed

Robbinsville Schools - Closed

Trenton Public Schools - Closed

West Windsor-Plainsboro Schools - Closed

