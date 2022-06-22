I-95 South & I-295 West Closed in Bucks County Following Serious Accident on Wednesday Morning

UPDATE:

The roadway has re-opened as of 8:00 am.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:

Heads up if you're traveling down I-295 through Bucks County. The roadway is closed if you're heading south through Bucks County.

There's a serious accident right at the I-295 Westbound I-95 Southbound split in the Middletown/Bristol area.

In fact, the roadway is CLOSED as of 7:30 am. That's between the exit for Business Route 1 (Exit 3) and PA-413 (Exit 39).

Traffic is now backing up on Route 1 as a result of the accident, of course.

We'll keep you updated on this accident and the delays.