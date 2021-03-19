I Love Going to Non-Chain Eateries in the Area

One of my favorite things to do on the weekends is eat. I am such a foodie and I love trying new places all over the state. Honestly, the way I eat I should be a thousand pounds. A hobby I picked up pre-pandemic is food hunting. I would always try and find these "hole in the wall" restaurants that are unheard of, and try out some of the specialties on the menu.

I have never liked going to chain restaurants. There is something more exciting about going to an unfamiliar spot that has a big sign out front that reads "We have the best burger in Bucks County." The competitive side of me always says, "oh yeah? We'll let's see about that."

I have found that local, family owned businesses put some extra love into their food that places like Chipotle never do. Local businesses seem to take more pride in their dishes and that is what makes them so thrilling to go.

This may sound weird, but what in fact attracts me to these "hole in the wall" spots is the fact that they are so hidden. When I was in college, my best friend and I would make it a monthly ritual to find hidden coffee shops that no one knew about, and it would be come our sanctuary for the month. I think that's why to this day I still am always on the lookout for those lowkey bars and restaurants that I can call "my spot."

I live in Bucks County and some of my favorite spots that I found are OCI Bar and Grill in Hulmeville, Sparky's World Famous in Levittown and Sandy's Beef & Ale in Langhorne. A lot of these I found just by taking drives or stumbling upon them when driving to a new area of the town.

So tell me, what are some of your favorite local, lowkey spots in your area? Tell us about a place that we probably would have never heard about. You can let us know on the free PST app.