I rescued an injured kitten today on my way to work, and I cannot stop thinknig about him.

Today started out like any normal day, I left my house for work and called my husband. He works overnights so we usually talk on my way into work. When I got onto Eggerts Crossing, in Ewing, NJ, I saw something in the road that caught my attention.

At first I thought it was a squirrel, but then I looked closer and saw it was a kitten. As I approached the kitten, it looked like it was just sleeping.

I wasn't sure if it was hit by a car, but it was still breathing so I picked it up. It meowed and moved it's arms and legs, so I thought it might have just been a kitten who got away from his mother. I looked closer and saw there was blood.

This kitten (who I named Warrior) had a cut on his head and elsewhere, but since I didn't have gloves or anything, I wasn't going to start touching it. I did not want to leave it there to be run over, because he was in the middle of the road and someone might hit him.

I put it on the front seat of my car and continued to work. When I walked into the radio a producer from our sister station helped me get a box and paper towels for the kitten.

But what was I supposed to do now? I had never had this happen to me before so I needed some help.

A colleague told me to call animal control. Which I was able to track down with the help of the Ewing Police Department.

As our show started, I kept checking on little Warrior. He was still breathing, but there was a lot of blood in the box we put him in.

When the officer arrived, they said they would take him to get checked out. I took his card to call him after the morning show to get an update.

Thank Richard Moore from Ewing Township for coming to get Warrior this morning.

After our show, I called and unfortunately, learned that little Warrior did not make it.

He had severe head trauma and it looked like he had been attacked by an animal of some sorts. My heart sank. I am not even a cat person, but Warrior stole my heart.

I'm sad, but I believe in doing good deeds and I do believe more people should do them. My coworkers said at least I saved him from getting hit by a car, but I would have loved to see him live and get adopted and grow into a big fat cat that lived a long life.

Life can be hard sometimes and sometimes I may not understand. But I do believe I was meant to cross paths with little Warrior today and I hope he is now resting in peace.