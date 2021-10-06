My Hubby and I Just Took a Big Step in Our Marriage

My husband and I just took a huge step in our marriage and got matching tattoos.

It's something we've always talked about doing, but after we got married, we got a little busy. We bought a house, adopted our dog Stella, and got pregnant with our son, Nathan.

Matt has always been interested in tattoos, but never could decide what to get. I have two already and I told him, he better make sure he is certain on what he wants to get because they do last forever.

He decided to get our son's birthday in roman numerals on his chest a few months ago and I love the way it turned out. I started mentioning our matching tattoos recently and we decided to make an appointment.

We went yesterday and our awesome tattoo artist Mike did a fantastic job and made us feel so comfortable.

I honestly love how both of them turned out. My hubby's is on top and mine is on the bottom.

Personal Collection

Why this quote? It's something we have always said to each other, through good times and bad and it's from one of our favorite songs, All or Nothing by Theory of a Deadman.

Am I worried that Matt and I have just cursed out marriage? Absolutely not! My husband and I are solid.

We've been through so much in the time we've been together and some of the stuff could have broken us, but it didn't. We grew stronger together and together w can conquer anything.

It's Us Against the World...always.