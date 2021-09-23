I have become quite the chef since becoming a wife and a mom. I have to feed a lot of people every day and sometimes, it can be quite exhausting.

I am always looking for new twists on old favorites and when I saw the buzz about a new way to make mac and cheese on Tik Tok, I had to investigate.

Instead of the traditional instructions of boiling the water, throwing in the pasta, straining it, and then adding the cheese powder, milk and butter, the Tik Tok way takes a different approach.

You put the noodles in a saucepan of water and add the cheese sauce powder and butter. Let all that simmer together. Then once it boils, and the water absorbs into the noodles, add some milk or heavy cream. You can even add some extra shredded cheese for extra cheesiness.

Below is the video I watched. It's so easy to make mac and cheese this way.

Sometimes I think the most stressful part of the day is getting dinner ready.

We are very fortunate enough to have my Dad watch our son Nathan when we're working and we're fortunate enough to have a guest bedroom where he can stay.

Depending on the week, my Dad can stay over up to 4 nights a week. It all depends on my husband's work schedule.

We love having him, but he's a little more picky when it comes to dinner time, whereas my husband will eat anything I put in front of him.

Even my picky father loved this mac and cheese recipe. Next time I definitely think I am going to try it with heavy cream. I didn't have any in the house, I just used milk.

I would definitely say to give this a try. It's a new twist on an old favorite and everyone loved it in my house.