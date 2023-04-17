We've been following the progress of the closed Marlton Diner located at 781 Rte 70 W for about a year now. It's been the subject of much discussion and mystery amongst locals who have been wondering: What's next?

Last year, it was confirmed that the closed Marlton Diner was approved to be remodeled into a legal cannabis dispensary for Enlighten Wellness, which is exciting news for those of us who don't want that retro-style building to be demolished! It really holds so much potential.

Marlton Diner Approved to Become Weed Dispensary

For months, there hasn't been much more information about its progress... until now!

According to Facebook community page 'A View From Evesham', we're finally getting a better idea of what's to come at the Marlton Diner, soon to be "Enlighten Dispensary".

According to the post, bids are being solicited to begin remodeling the interior and exterior of the site, with June 1 being the projected start date to begin construction. It's estimated that the entire process will take 6 months.

And that's not all! We're even getting a sneak peek of artist renderings of what the interior will look like when it's done. From the looks of it, it'll be bigger than other local dispensaries. The renderings look so sleek and stunning! Check out the post down below!

Are you getting excited yet? I am! Can't wait to see how they'll restore and transform the building. We'll keep you posted on its progress.

