This is an important heads up if you're commuting on I-95 this afternoon (Friday, September 5):

A garbage truck fire on the southbound side of I-95 has closed all lanes of the roadway, as of 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters could be seen spraying water on the smoldering truck via television helicopter footage from Philadelphia's 6abc (and Chopper 6).



The closure is located in the area of the exit for Cottman Avenue. That's just north of the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge. Heavy black smoke can be seen in the area as well.

READ MORE: What Really Happened to 6abc's Jamie Apody?

As you can imagine, traffic is quickly building on the southbound side of the roadway as cars await the the lanes to re-open. The northbound side of the roadway, however, remains open right now. But it is subject to left lane closures for emergency responders. Traffic is also backing up on the northbound side of the highway as a result of rubbernecking too.

Officials with the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management are advising motorists to find an alternate route until the roadway reopens.

It is unclear how long it will take officials to clean this mess up, but it's safe to say it'll be a slow go on I-95 for the early part of this Friday afternoon.