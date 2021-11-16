Ice Blamed For Massive 15-Car Crash on Roosevelt Blvd in Philadelphia, PA

At least 15 vehicles crashed on the Roosevelt Boulevard Extension this morning due to ice, multiple outlets including 6 ABC and NBC 10 are reporting.

The roadway has since re-opened, according to officials, but it remained closed for much of the morning rush.

It's believed that ice accumulation is to blame for the accident. Both TV networks are reporting that water was used during overnight construction work on the roadway, which, of course, froze in last night's freezing temperatures.



At least 15 - 20 vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred around 5:00 am in the southbound lanes of the roadway between Broad and Fox Streets in the East Falls section of Philadelphia.

The roadway reopened around 9 am, but delays remain for much of the morning in the area.