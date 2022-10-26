Spooky Season has almost wrapped up for 2002 and then we're full speed ahead to the holidays. If you're looking for something fun to do with a festive feel, head to Palmer Square in downtown Princeton to do some ice skating.

Yes, Skating on the Square is back for Winter 2022-23. It's always so much fun. It's a great family activity or the perfect date spot with great dining options before or after skating.

Get our free mobile app

There's no frozen pond, it's the coolest, eco-friendly, outdoor synthetic skating rink. You've got to go check it out.

The rink is on Hulfish Street nestled behind the Nassau Inn. The area is beautifully decorated with lots of pretty lights.

Open skate begins on Saturday, November 19th and goes until Sunday, February 26th.

It's open every Thursday and Friday from 4pm - 7pm. The hours on Saturday and Sunday are 12pm - 3pm and 4pm - 7pm. Click here for the special holiday hours.

Tickets are sold at the rink only. There are no online reservations. It's only $10 per person if you pay cash, $12 +fees if you pay with a credit card.

Don't worry if you don't have skates. Skate rental is included in the price (you can certainly bring your own though).

You'll need to sign an electronic waiver. Click here for that information.

If you have a winter birthday like I do, this would be a great place to celebrate. You can host a private party at the rink. Doesn't that sound like fun? Email events@palmersquare.com to book it.

There's a parking garage right across from the rink, making skating very convenient.

I'm all about making memories and this is the perfect place to do it.

Oh and don't forget the Palmer Square Christmas will be lit for the season on Friday, November 25th. Click here for those details.

Have fun.

NJ Restaurants Featured on The Food Network That Are Now CLOSED I did a little research and found out that these once "seen on tv" restaurants aren't open anymore.