Have you heard the news? A new Lilly Pulitzer store has opened in Palmer Square. The retail store is a perfect fit for Princeton.

The Patch is reporting the Grand Opening event took place on Saturday (October 21st). The first twenty customers received a Lilly Pulitzer candle from her brand new home collection, just released this month (October).

The Lilly Pulitzer brand is known for its signature vibrant prints. Her style is casual yet elegant. The store carries a variety of clothing for women and girls, accessories, home products and gifts.

All Lilly Pulitzer prints are hand-painted first. You can shop by print by clicking here.

The new Palmer Square store has a Princeton vibe. The dressing rooms are named "Tiger Rooms" and they feature hand-painted cats.

Lilly Pulitzer/Palmer Square Princeton Lilly Pulitzer/Palmer Square Princeton loading...

Michelle Kelly, the Brand CEO for Lilly Pulitzer, said in a statement, "We are thrilled to open in Princeton. This location has held a special place in our hearts for some time, and we are excited to continue outfitting multiple generations and future Lilly lovers here."

Lilly Pulitzer Lilly Pulitzer/Palmer Square Princeton loading...

Do you know how the Lilly Pulitzer brand came to be? In the late 1950s, Lilly Pulitzer opened a juice stand in Palm Beach. Needing a business uniform that could hide juice splashes, she asked her dressmaker to design her something an everyday dress.

The designer came up with a comfortable, sleeveless "shift dress" in a bright pattern. Perfect. The rest is history. The brand was created to follows Lilly's vision, "to make women feel as good as they look." Pulitzer's bold prints are meant to make women "shine bright and stand out."

Make sure to stop by and visit the new Lilly Pulitzer store located at 45 Palmer Square West, Princeton, NJ.

