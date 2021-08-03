You're going to love this news. A new lobster restaurant and more shops are coming soon to the quaint Palmer Square, in downtown Princeton, according to Town Topics.

La La Lobster will be opening at 63 Palmer Square West. Get ready for the best Lobster Rolls, Lobster Bisque, Lobster Mac & Cheese, Lobster Grilled Cheese, and so much more. There's another area location in Yardley, PA, and in Cape May, NJ. My mouth's already watering. I can't wait to try it. You'll be able to dine in, take out, and order online.

Arnhaus, a furniture store, is opening where Brooks Brothers was at 17 Palmer Square East. It has 70 locations in the U.S., including outlets in Freehold and Marlton. Look for the grand opening in the fall. In the meantime, check out its website. I've got my wish list started. Lol.

Nearby, Warby Parker, the sunglasses and prescription glasses store, has already opened (in mid-July) at 46 Nassau Street.

There's more coming too. Jamie Volkert, the Director of Marketing for Palmer Square Management told Town Topics, “We have several other signed leases that I still cannot discuss, but I can tell you that there will be quite a few more announcements in the very near future.” How exciting. I'm anxious to see what else is coming to town.

If you haven't been to Palmer Square, you really should put it on the top of your to-do list. There are so many great shops and restaurants, including my favorites, the bent spoon, Chez Alice sweet shop (Conan O'Brien was spotted there recently), Yankee Doodle Tap Room, and Halo Pub, and more. Go check it out...you won't be disappointed.

