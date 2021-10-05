Iconic Fame Restaurant in Hamilton, NJ Closed for Good
Sorry to hear this news. The iconic Fame Restaurant in Hamilton, NJ, has closed its doors for good.
The announcement was short and simple on Facebook. It read, "As of October 3rd, Fame Restaurant is closed for good. We would like to thank all our customers and stuff for being so great and helped us make Fame the best we could."
Many commented how they'll miss the restaurant and have great memories of going there through the years.
One customer, Jamie, wrote, "Thanks for all the memories having breakfast with friends and family. Good luck to all the staff. Sorry to see you go."
Another customer, Deane, asked, "Where are we going to get Matzo Ball Soup?"
Kelly wrote that Fame has the very best tuna sandwich and asked for the recipe because she couldn't bear to never have another.
The Nodaros family were the proud owners of Fame Restaurant for 25 years, making it a wildly popular spot in the area. After retiring, new owners, Omar and Ahmad, took over in March of 2017.
I think it's safe to say Fame will be missed.
LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs
LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born