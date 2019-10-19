If You Live in Yardley, Your Water May Look & Taste Funny

If you live in Yardley, PA, you may notice that your tap water looks or tastes funny, but according to borough officials, it is safe to drink.

A post on Yardley Borough's Facebook page says, "As part of our distribution system (pipeline) maintenance program, Pennsylvania American Water will be temporarily changing its disinfection treatment process in our Yardley system from a chloramine (combined) residual to free chlorine residual."

The post goes on to say that "an increase in the taste and smell of chlorine in the water as a result of the treatment change, which will be in effect from Friday, October 18, 2019 through approximately November 29, 2019."

The borough says that treatment has been approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.



Residents may also notice a change in the color of their water. This is due to the flushing of the distribution system.

Officials say that the water is safe to drink during this process.