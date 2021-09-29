If You Want Friendly Neighbors, DON’T Live in This Pennsylvania City

Wednesday was National Neighbors Day, did you know? The question was posed on social media on whether or not people actually trust the people they live next to. Surprisingly, 51 percent of Americans say they do trust their next door neighbors. That is quite shocking given the fact that Americans usually don't trust anyone or anything.

I can't say the same for myself. I don't trust my neighbors. Why? Because every time I leave my house they stare at me through their blinds. So if I end up missing one day, you know where to check first.

Not every city in Pennsylvania has creepy neighbors like Bensalem. Neighor.com did a study to find the top 25 "neighborly" cities in America, and both Pittsburg and Harrisburg made the list. What classifies a city as neighborly includes charitable giving, nonprofit organizations, volunteering rates, happiness rankings, and of course . . . "neighborly behaviors," like offering your neighbor a pie or something.

On the other hand, the one city you should definitely not live in if you want to bring your neighbor a pie is Philadelphia. Since 2015 the City of Brotherly Love has been ranked as one of the unfriendliest cities in America, according to Philly Voice. To be honest, the city's nickname should be changed. I have seen any brotherly love in Philly since I moved here.

My family has lived in Philadelphia for decades. My mom dad, grandparents, great great grandparents and everyone in between was born there. For as long as I can remember, when visiting family in Philly there was never any socializing with the people next door. Everyone on the block always keeps to themselves. The most you'll get from someone is a head nod.

You always have to watch your back in Philly. Knowing who to trust and who not to trust is extremely hard. Some blocks have beef with other blocks which sometimes result in serious violence. My dad used to tell me how the neighbors on the opposite side of the street from his house never interacted with his side of the street due to a ongoing feud that stemmed from decades ago.

What Pennsylvania city has the friendliest neighbors in your opinion?