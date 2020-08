One of the snacks/desserts everyone seems to be making (besides banana bread) these days is s'mores...yum. There was a rush on graham crackers, Hershey bars, and marshmallows at grocery stores for a while. Don't worry if you can't get your hands on some of these classic ingredients, I've got some tips for you to up your s'mores game and impress your family and friends.

These are just s'more fun, aren't they? Lol. Enjoy.