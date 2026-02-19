Oh, this is huge news. Zaxbys is about to open its very first Pennsylvania location, and it's right here in Bucks County. How exciting.

Zaxbys is opening its first Pennsylvania location in Tullytown

Levittown Now is reporting that the chicken fingerz (yes, with a Z) and wings fast casual restaurant, well known down south, is expanding. Lucky for us, it will be opening in Tullytown Borough for its Pennsylvania debut.

Get ready for chicken fingerz, dipping sauces, zalads, zax packs, sandwich packs (including Zaxbys signature sandwich), milkshakes, cheesecake bites, and more.

Zaxbys is a popular chain restaurant in the southern United States

Zaxbys always seems to come up in polls about what restaurants locals would like to see in the area. Many who travel down south get a taste of Zaxbys and love it, so would love to have it more regularly.

The new Zaxbys will be on Route 13

The new Zaxbys will be on Route 13, the space formerly occupied by U.S. Fried Chicken & Pizza (8333 Route 13). It's just beyond the Levittown Parkway.

According to Alyssa Feldman, spokesperson for Zaxbys, it's expected to open sometime in the spring.

Zaxbys is in the middle of a big expansion. There are currently about 1000 locations in 17 states with 10 more Philadelphia area locations planned for the future, according to the article.

The franchisee is George Abdelmessieh, a retired electrical engineer. He also runs more than 30 Dunkin' locations in the Philadelphia area and South Jersey. Abdelmessieh said he became interested in Zaxbys when his daughter told him how much she loved it when she was studying at Emory University down in Atlanta.

Abdelmessieh said, “The chance to bring Zaxbys to Philadelphia is both exciting and meaningful. I recognize that Zaxbys is a strong brand with an excellent product. These values align with the principles I’ve relied on to build my other franchise businesses.”

Zaxbys opened its only New Jersey location in Magnolia (Camden County).

To read more about the first Pennsylvania Zaxbys, click here.

