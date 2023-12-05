If you're using a certain holiday decoration this year, you are violating a government ban. Yikes.

Earlier this year, we had gotten a warning that they would be banned, but, you may have forgotten. Although it's hard to forget because you may or may not have noticed that they aren't for sale in stores anymore.

Do you have a guess as to what they are?

It's all your strands of incandescent holiday lights. All incandescent lightbulbs are now banned across the country.

The ban started August 1, 2023, according to ABC News. The reason for the ban? Simply put, incandescent lightbulbs are not energy efficient. The ban has been in the works for over ten years.

Many people have already made the switch from incandescent lightbulbs to LED lightbulbs. Sales had dropped. LED lighbulbs are becoming more and more popular because they last longer therefore you don't have to change them nearly has often. Plus, they help keep your energy costs as low as possible.

But, there are always the holdouts who are used to incandescent lighting and don't want to give it up. Some people, especially older people are set in their ways.

My family made the switch, but, I have to admit, I didn't love the way the LED lights looked at first, especially LED Christmas lights. The whites didn't look warm to me, they looked more sterile, the colors looked weird. But, over time I've gotten used to them and we've learned the brands we like more.

If you still have incandescant Christmas lights, you don't have to throw them away. I don't think the police are going to be knocking on your door telling you you're in violation of the ban. But, when they die, you will no longer be able to replace them.

For more information, click here.

