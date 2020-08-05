Inductees for NJ Hall of Fame announced

The 2019 inductees for the New Jersey Hall of Fame have been announced, and, as usual, there are some legendary names.

Some of the highlights: Eli Manning, the former Giants’ quarterback who lives in Summit; Cissy Houston, Whitney’s mother and legendary gospel singer in her own right; actress Anne Hathaway of Millburn; actor Ed Harris (Westworld, Apollo 13); actor Danny Aiello; comedian Flip Wilson, and actor John Amos (Good Times). Author Fran Leibowitz, Rutgers women’s basketball coach C. Vivian Stringer, NBA star Rick Barry, and boxer Gerry Clooney were also inducted. Other names include poet Joyce Kilmer and Farleigh Dickinson, who apparently was a real person and not just a university.

A total of 29 people were accepted from the 50 who received nominations. The New Jersey Hall of Fame will have its induction ceremony is scheduled for October 18th, but due to the pandemic, will be held virtually instead of at Paramount Hall in Asbury Park. A permanent home for the Hall of Fame and Museum is scheduled to open at the troubled American Dream Mall in 2021.

Each year, luminaries are nominated in one of six categories: Arts and Letters, Enterprise, Performing Arts, Public Service, Sports, and Unsung Heroes. Nominations are taken from the public and 100 are selected by the selection committee; from there, the Hall of Fame Academy narrows it down to 50. The public votes on the final 50, and the Board determines if anyone else merits inclusion.

