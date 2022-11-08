Nikita Dragun has reportedly been arrested and charged with the assault of a police officer.

According to TMZ, the influencer was arrested Monday night (Nov. 7) at The Goodtime Hotel in in Miami, Fla.

Miami police responded to reports of a disturbance and disorderly conduct from a person on the hotel's property.

Officers reported hotel security informed them that Dragun, real name Nikita Nguyen, had been a disturbance for "a long period of time." She had reportedly been walking around the public pool area naked.

Security also alleged that when Dragun was asked to stop being disruptive, she intentionally threw water at the staff.

When police arrived to Dragun's floor at the hotel, they were met with loud music coming out of her room. Security informed her that she needed to stop causing a disturbance or she would be asked to leave the property.

According to reports, the influencer slammed her door and then opened it moments later, asking authorities, "Do you want more?" She then reportedly proceeded to swing an open bottle of water at a security guard and police officer, which hit them and doused them with water.

Dragun was charged with felony battery on a police officer in addition to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery. She was booked Monday night at Miami-Dade County's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with a bond set at $5,000. She appeared in a local court Tuesday (Nov. 8).

Dragun was previously arrested in 2021.

In December 2021, the beauty influencer alleged she was held in a Virginia psychiatric facility against her will for eight days after being picked up by police on Thanksgiving.