Is Flashing Your Headlights at Another Car Illegal in New Jersey?

We all know how annoying the bright LED high beams are, especially when driving at night, Truly, one of the most irritating things is driving on a dark road at night and suddenly the extremely bright lights shine through your window. It seriously makes it impossible to see. What’s your reaction when this happens to you?

The reaction that I have to these blinding lights honestly feels like second nature to me at this point. When I get hit with blindingly high beams from an oncoming car, I immediately flash my headlights at the car to alert them that their high beams are on and continue to flash them until they stop. Is this illegal?

According to Quick Country, if you are caught flashing your headlights at another car in Minnesota you are breaking the law. Instead, it is suggested that you focus on the white line on the shoulder of the road until the light passes. Not sure how helpful that is for keeping your eyes on the road ahead of you!

Luckily, in New Jersey flashing your lights at another driver is not a problem. According to WOMB, the Toms River Police Department confirmed that it is not illegal to flash our headlights at another car to alert them if we are trying to pass them. They also said it is legal to flash your lights to alert another driver about an accident, deer, or something on the road. You’ve got to love Jersey…I certainly don’t think I’ll be moving to Minnesota anytime soon!