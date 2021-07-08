Is Flashing Your Headlights at Another Car Illegal in Pennsylvania?

I'm that driver that likes to warn cars on the other side of the road if a police officer is nearby or not. I'm also that driver that will flash my high beams at you if you are driving in the left lane way too slow.

Have you ever wondered if this was legal or not in Pennsylvania? Well the answer isn't as cut and dry as you may think.

According to Philly Auto Law, it was ruled back in 1999 by The Pennsylvania Supreme Court that police officers can't pull over a driver and give them a ticket for flashing their high beams in order to alert another driver. The catch is, the law only states this to be in effect during the day.

So yes, you can be a good Samaritan and warn another driver of a police car, or any hazardous conditions that may be ahead, according to Shaffer &Engle.

But if we're being honest, if I ever flash my high beams at someone it is rarely during the day. Its harder to see when the sun is shining extremely bright, so why bother?

So what happens if I flash my lights at someone at night time? Well, Title 75 in the Statues of Pennsylvania states, "Whenever the driver of a vehicle approaches an oncoming vehicle within 500 feet, the driver shall use the low beam of light." 75 Pa. C.S.A. Sec. 4306

Bottom line is, it is illegal to flash you high beams at a car on the other side of the road because it can distract the driver and cause an accident.