A while ago I broke the phone holder in my car. So whenever I need to use my GPS, I end up holding my phone in my hand while driving. I always wondered, "If a cop saw me holding my phone, would he give me a ticket?" It's not like I am texting and driving or anything. It's not like I am using Snapchat to take a selfie with my favorite golden hour filter.

I'm simply using my phone for directions on how to get to my destination. So is that legal?

It should come as no surprise that texting and driving is very much illegal. Title 75 section 3316 states "No driver shall operate a motor vehicle on a highway or trafficway in this Commonwealth while using an interactive wireless communications device to send, read or write a text-based communication while the vehicle is in motion."

However there is no law that states you can't hold your device and use your GPS or even just to talk on the phone. But that doesn't mean there hasn't been a fight about it.

Rep. Rosemary Brown has been fighting hard to get a bill passed in Pennsylvania that will prohibit drivers from holding a handled device while a vehicle is in motion, according to Penn Live. Her Bill was passed in the House but not the Senate. In the end, the most that was done was the bill was made a secondary offense, according to Penn Live. This means police officers can ticket drivers for holding a phone in their hand ONLY IF the driver was being pulled over for another violation.

Even though you can't get in trouble for holding your phone and constantly looking down to use your GSP, its still dangerous. I would recommend getting a phone holder that you can clip to your air vent or attach to your dash board. That way you can get directions to your destination hands free.