Is Meghan Markle Considering a Presidential Run?

Rumor has it Meghan Markle is considering a run for president if Joe Biden doesn't run for a second term. According to The Mirror, she is allegedly networking among senior democrats to build a campaign. For now, of course, it's just a rumor. (via Mirror)

Demi Lovato's New Album Just Weeks Away



Demi Lovato's new album, Dancing With the Devil: The Art of Starting Over, will drop on April 2. This album will follow the four-part YouTube docuseries Dancing With the Devil, which premieres March 23. (via Just Jared)

Background Checks Coming to Tinder



Thanks to a new app update, Tinder, as well as other Match Group-owned apps such as OkCupid, Hinge and Match, will soon let you run a background check on your date — for a fee, of course. Public information like arrest records and any history of violence will be made available to users at an extra cost. (via The Verge)

Always Follow These Unwritten Rules



Here are some unwritten rules of life everyone should be following: 1. Don't propose at someone else's wedding; 2. Buy a plunger before you need a plunger; 3. Don't apologize with an excuse; 4. If someone whispers, whisper back; and 5. Don't cook fish in the office kitchen! (via BuzzFeed)

Instagram Will Not Allow Adults To Message Minors

Instagram will no longer allow adults to message minors who are not already following them. This update was made in an effort to continue to make social media safe for young users. (via People)

How to Purposefully Sabotage Your Zoom Meeting

Need a quick escape from a meeting or online class? Zoom Escaper is a web widget that allows users to add fake audio effects to their Zoom call. Available sounds include crying babies, barking dogs, construction noises and even choppy audio. (via The Verge)

Nicki Minaj and Tiffany Haddish Are Feuding

When someone compared her to the rapper by calling her the "Nicki Minaj of comedy right now," Tiffany Haddish made it clear she's no Barb. Tiffany reportedly responded, "Unlike Nicki, I treat everybody with respect and dignity." (via TMZ)

World of Dance Officially Canceled

After four seasons on NBC, Jennifer Lopez's World of Dance has been canceled. The fourth and final season aired during the summer of 2020. The show is not slated to come back for a fifth season. (via Deadline)