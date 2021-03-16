Here is What the Way You Take Your Coffee Says about your Personality

Can your coffee preferences reveal crazy specific details about your personality? Weirdly enough, yes your coffee preferences directly correlate to your personality.

According to a new survey conducted by Califia Farms and presented by StudyFinds, those who prefer iced coffee listen to artists like Megan Thee Stallion, they are more introverted and they travel more than those who drink hot coffee. On the other hand, hot coffee drinkers are extroverts and listen to artists like Taylor Swift.

StudyFinds reports that the study was conducted by surveying 2,000 American coffee-drinkers. The personality differences between hot coffee versus cold coffee drinkers were staggering. For example, cold coffee drinkers prefer sunny weather and are most likely Gen Z. Whereas hot coffee drinkers like overcast weather better and are most likely a Baby Boomer. In fact, StudyFinds found out that 94% of people over the age of 56 prefer hot coffee over cold.

According to this data, your zodiac sign can even play a part in revealing how you like your coffee. Fire signs (Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius) and Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn) lean more toward hot coffee while Water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces) and Air signs (Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius) lean toward iced coffee.

The one thing all coffee drinkers can universally agree on though is that going without coffee in the morning is just not possible. StudyFinds reveals that all coffee drinkers would rather give up social media, TV, alcohol, and video games before they give up drinking coffee.

So what does the way you take your coffee say about you?