LOFT to Discontinue Their Plus Sizes and Customers are Furious

Most companies, in an effort to be more inclusive, add plus-size collections to their stores. LOFT, on the other hand, has decided to discontinue their plus-size collection due to “ongoing business challenges”.

Consumers are extremely shocked and upset at LOFT for “excluding half the market” People says. One Twitter user said, “LOFT is ending their plus size range due to lack of sales & I just want you to think of it this way. What if they cut out size M? Just all M. M didn’t sell well so the store will just be S, L, XL. How screwed up is that? Excluding half the market can not be a good decision but okay”.

LOFT confirmed the decision with an Instagram comment saying that this choice was brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to People, as of now Loft still carries sizes up to 26 but come fall the sizes going forward will be 00-18/XXS-XXL. Some consumers, while saddened by this news are more disappointed in the way that they found out. One Twitter customer said, “Sad to find out in the comment section you’re discontinuing your plus size line… maybe an email goodbye next time?”

According to People, LOFT did not elaborate on the financial struggles of the brand. However, Ascena Retail Group Inc., the parent company of LOFT, Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant, Justice, and Lou & Grey, did file for bankruptcy over the summer. The company tried to forgo this monumental decision at first by furloughing half of the corporate staff and cutting executive salaries but unfortunately, the company just couldn’t keep its head above water.