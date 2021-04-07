Is Ocean Casino About to Become Little Caesar’s Casino?

A new owner for an Atlantic City casino? Is "Pizza Pizza" on the horizon, along with the Detroit Tigers?

A Boston television station is reporting that Detroit's Illitch family is buying half of Atlantic City's Ocean Casino Resort.

Boston 25 News is reporting a story (authored by the Associated Press) that says the hedge fund that owns the casino is selling half of its stake to the Illitch family, owners of the Detroit Tigers baseball team, the Detroit Red Wings hockey team, the Little Caesar's Pizza Chain, and Detroit's MotorCity Casino Hotel.

The report says the Illitch family "has already applied to New Jersey regulators for interim approval to own part of the casino."

The amount of the deal has not been revealed.

The story can be found here.

SOURCE: Boston 25 News

