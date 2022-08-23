Is Parx Casino About to Build a Hotel in Bensalem, PA?

Parx Casino is making progress on possibly adding a hotel to their sprawling casino property in Bensalem, PA (Bucks County, PA), published reports say.

Earlier this month the township’s planning commission reviewed and approved plans for the casino to build a 15-story hotel, the Bucks Courier Times reports.

The plan for the 15-story hotel reportedly includes a ballroom, event lawn, and a connection to the existing casino. Additional approvals are still needed, of course. The plan still must go through a land development process.

Since its opening in 2006, Parx has continued to upgrade its facilities, but a hotel has been a little elusive.

Of course, such a project could still take years for the hotel to open, but it would be a most welcome addition to the area. We certainly would love it.

Parx has continued to spend millions of dollars on upgrades and enhancements since it first opened in 2006. The Bucks Courier Times reports they've spent nearly $50 million on upgrades since then.

The hotel would be located in the area of the East racetrack, reports say.

There's no exact word on the timeline for this project. As we all know township approvals like this take some time. Plus, the actual building of the property could take a while.

But this could be a VERY welcome addition to the Bucks County area. It would be much nicer to stay at the property after a night of dining, gambling, and taking in a show. Right?