Is This The Most Annoying Attraction On The Wildwood, NJ Boardwalk?

If you’ve been on most of the Jersey Shore boardwalks, you’ll know exactly what this next line means.

“Watch the Tramcar, please.”

Whenever I get to drive down the shore to Wildwood, NJ, I want to have a relaxing day of roasting on the beach and eating funnel cake.

Although the boardwalk is full of fun foods, exciting rides, and of course cute gift shops, the Tramcar is a Jersey Shore treasure that I think is so overrated.

Every time I get into the groove of walking down the boards with my Khors ice cream cone in hand, I always have to move out of the tramcars way, before it runs me over.

If you aren’t exactly sure what it is, you can pay $4 to ride this sightseeing train-like car that just rides up and down the boardwalk.

It takes you up and down the boardwalk while making boardwalk goers run if they’re walking in its path.

I’m not sure if anyone that’s from NJ actually rides the Tramcar or if it’s more of a tourist attraction, but it has to get on someone else’s nerves other than mine, right?

Even when I was little, I always had a fear that the Tramcar was going to run me over because that thing doesn’t slow down for pedestrians, let alone come to a full stop for them!

The tramcar is an iconic attraction on the Wildwood, NJ boardwalk that’s been around for the last 73 years, and I’m curious if anyone thinks its time is up.

Don’t get me wrong, you have to just appreciate how iconic the Tramcar is to Wildwood, but, hearing “WATCH THE TRAMCAR, PLEASE!” everyone 5 minutes while you’re just trying to enjoy your stroll gets annoying.

Am I being extra, or does this bother you too?

