Is This You? Ridiculously Relatable TikTok Video Sums Up NJ’s Deep Love for Wawa

Get ready to feel attacked (in a good way) by the following TikTok you're about to watch because it's so true.

It's no secret. We here at the Jersey Shore are passionate about our Wawa. It's quick, it's reliable, it's delicious. You could run in for a quick cup of coffee, fill up your tank, or get a handmade hoagie. What's not to love?

If you're one of the lucky ones within walking distance to a Wawa - let me formally tell you that I'm jealous of you. But let's be real, that's never stopped me from getting a large mac and cheese at any hour of the day.

When I was scrolling through TikTok and found this hysterical video from @danalebron, I just knew I had to share it - cause you'd appreciate it almost as I do.

So, without any further ado fellow Wawa lovers, please take a look at this extremely relatable video that shows just how much we love Wawa. (Just be sure the kids aren't close because there's some inappropriate language in the music). And if you found it as funny as I did, feel free to pass it along with someone else who will enjoy it!

